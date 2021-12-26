Eirgrid U-turn on data centres after IDA chief intervenes

Eirgrid has rowed back on plans to introduce a moratorium on new data centre developments in the greater Dublin region after Martin Shanahan, the head of IDA Ireland, personally intervened, the Business Post can reveal.

As reported by this paper last week, Eirgrid recently told the data centre industry that it would not provide connection agreements for new data centre facilities in the Dublin region until 2028 at the earliest.

The move amounted to...