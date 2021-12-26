Eirgrid U-turn on data centres after IDA chief intervenes
Martin Shanahan contacted Eirgrid chief after revelations in Business Post last week. Grid operator will now assess Dublin applications on ‘case-by-case basis’
Eirgrid has rowed back on plans to introduce a moratorium on new data centre developments in the greater Dublin region after Martin Shanahan, the head of IDA Ireland, personally intervened, the Business Post can reveal.
As reported by this paper last week, Eirgrid recently told the data centre industry that it would not provide connection agreements for new data centre facilities in the Dublin region until 2028 at the earliest.
The move amounted to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Renewable power growth at lowest level in two decades
Wind Energy Ireland chief says dip is temporary and there will be record growth in renewables over the next decade
Consumers facing higher fuel costs as new measures delayed
Change in rules around biofuels will come into effect before a cut to excise
New Dublin data centres barred from connecting to national grid
Sources in the data centre industry describe the move as an ‘effective moratorium’ on new developments in the greater Dublin region
Government must tackle €250 million ESB ‘price gouging’ says FF’s Cowen
Energy industry insiders claim the semi-state body has deliberately driven up wholesale prices, resulting in steeper tariffs for customers