Canadian government invests $50 million in Irishman’s mini nuclear power concept
Irish man Rory O’Sullivan, head of Moltex, is seeking matching private funding to commercialise cheaper, cleaner energy plants
An Irish man with an ambition to revolutionise nuclear energy has secured $50.5 million from the Canadian government to build pilot versions of his innovative nuclear reactor.
Rory O’Sullivan is chief executive officer of Moltex, a Canadian-based nuclear power company. The Trinity College graduate joined the firm, which claims it can provide cheap and safe nuclear energy, in 2015.
Moltex was founded by Ian Scott, a British inventor, who subsequently teamed up with O’Sullivan to...
