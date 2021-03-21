Subscribe Today
Canadian government invests $50 million in Irishman’s mini nuclear power concept

Irish man Rory O’Sullivan, head of Moltex, is seeking matching private funding to commercialise cheaper, cleaner energy plants

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
21st March, 2021
Rory O’Sullivan is chief executive officer of Moltex, a Canadian-based nuclear power company

An Irish man with an ambition to revolutionise nuclear energy has secured $50.5 million from the Canadian government to build pilot versions of his innovative nuclear reactor.

Rory O’Sullivan is chief executive officer of Moltex, a Canadian-based nuclear power company. The Trinity College graduate joined the firm, which claims it can provide cheap and safe nuclear energy, in 2015.

Moltex was founded by Ian Scott, a British inventor, who subsequently teamed up with O’Sullivan to...

