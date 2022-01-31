Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

Brexit fallout leaves Ireland short on energy options

The EU has assessed Ireland’s security of gas supply based on a region including Britain, with whom there is no deal in the event of a crisis

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
31st January, 2022
Brexit fallout leaves Ireland short on energy options
Before Britain left the EU, Ireland’s energy security was assessed by the EU as part of a regional approach, led by Britain

Ireland is failing to meet European Union energy security standards, and has still not achieved an updated gas solidarity agreement with Britain since Brexit came into effect last year, the Business Post has learned.

Before Britain left the EU, Ireland’s energy security was assessed by the EU as part of a regional approach, led by Britain. Under that regional approach, Ireland’s gas import infrastructure would pass strict EU energy security standards, because Britain...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Gazprom: the Russian gas company advertises itself to advance the influence and soft power of the Russian state. It’s about Vladimir Putin reminding Europeans that the heat keeping them warm as they watch TV in their homes is made possible by Russian gas. Picture: Getty/Tass

Aidan Regan: Gazprom’s Champions League deal plays into Putin’s game plan

Energy Aidan Regan
A Gazprom oil and gas field in Siberia: the Kremlin likes to remind western European leaders of how much we rely on Russia for our energy needs. Picture: Bloomberg

Paul Deane: Energy crisis mustn’t leave Ireland out in the cold

Energy Paul Deane
Leo Varadkar has said the government will not block the controversial Shannon LNG terminal. Picture: RollingNews

Shannon LNG terminal can go ahead if planning is granted, Varadkar says

Energy Daniel Murray
Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen: sent complaints to the energy regulator over the ESB’s bids for five new gas plant contracts. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

ESB denies allegations of malpractice

Energy Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1