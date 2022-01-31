Brexit fallout leaves Ireland short on energy options
The EU has assessed Ireland’s security of gas supply based on a region including Britain, with whom there is no deal in the event of a crisis
Ireland is failing to meet European Union energy security standards, and has still not achieved an updated gas solidarity agreement with Britain since Brexit came into effect last year, the Business Post has learned.
Before Britain left the EU, Ireland’s energy security was assessed by the EU as part of a regional approach, led by Britain. Under that regional approach, Ireland’s gas import infrastructure would pass strict EU energy security standards, because Britain...
