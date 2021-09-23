Subscribe Today
Minimum wage to be increased, Varadkar says

Some 137,000 workers to get a pay rise despite resistance from business groups who say the government has given up on trying to control the cost of living

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
23rd September, 2021
The Irish Congress of Trade Unions is calling for the minimum wage to be increased by at least 30 cent an hour to €10.50 to bring it towards a ‘living wage’ of €12.30. Picture: Getty

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed that there is going to be an increase in the minimum wage for 137,000 workers as the economy emerges from the pandemic.

The Low Pay Commission has completed its report into the current national minimum wage of €10.20 and submitted it to the Department of Business.

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste and Minister for Business, is due to...

