Government studies options on minimum wage rate

The government is set to decide whether the minimum wage should be increased for 137,000 workers as the economy emerges from the pandemic.

The Low Pay Commission has completed its report into the current national minimum wage of €10.20 and submitted it to the Department of Business. It is understood it recommends an increase, but the exact amount is not yet known.

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste and Minister for Business, is due to bring a memo...