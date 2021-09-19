Subscribe Today
Government studies options on minimum wage rate

ICTU calls for increase of 30 cent an hour to €10.50, but employers’ group Isme warns of possible wage spiral

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
19th September, 2021
Government studies options on minimum wage rate
The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) is calling for the minimum wage to be increased by at least 30 cent an hour to €10.50 to bring it towards a “living wage” of €12.30. Picture: Getty

The government is set to decide whether the minimum wage should be increased for 137,000 workers as the economy emerges from the pandemic.

The Low Pay Commission has completed its report into the current national minimum wage of €10.20 and submitted it to the Department of Business. It is understood it recommends an increase, but the exact amount is not yet known.

Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste and Minister for Business, is due to bring a memo...

