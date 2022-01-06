Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Comment: If humanity has never been richer, why do so many feel things are going badly wrong?

The world’s unprecedented wealth has been appallingly maldistributed while the spectre of climate change looms — people need a vision for how their lives can improve in a post pandemic world

J Bradford DeLong
6th January, 2022
Comment: If humanity has never been richer, why do so many feel things are going badly wrong?
‘The bottom billion people may have smartphones and some access to health care, but in many ways, they are not much better off than our pre-industrial Malthusian ancestors.’ Picture: Getty

Humanity as a whole is wealthier today than at any time in its history. And yet, from the short-term challenge of the pandemic to the existential threat of global warming, there is a widespread sense that things are going badly wrong. The start of a new year is an occasion for hope, but is pessimism the more appropriate default?

To answer that question, we should consider our current situation in a broader context. For the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, said that the additional income from corporate tax would be used to reduce borrowing. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

€68.4 billion tax take for 2021 the highest in the history of the state

Economics Daniel Murray
Ukranian Territorial Defense Forces, the military reserve of the Ukranian Armed Forces take part in a military exercise in Kiev on Christmas Day. There are concerns that Russia may invade Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Dan O’Brien: Will this be a year of Brexit woes, bond fears and war in Ukraine?

Economics Dan O'Brien
The feedback from multinational executives is that if Ireland wants to maintain its attractiveness in the future, then improvements have to be made to supports for research and development and innovation. Picture: Getty Images

John Walsh: If we want to survive the tax regime change, we have to start with fixing the parlous state of third-level funding

Economics John Walsh
Dublin city centre: the hospitality industry is again suffering severe trading restrictions. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ian Guider: Reasons to be cheerful as we weather a tough year

Economics Ian Guider

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1