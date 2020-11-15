Interiors: Winter is coming to your bathroom

We’re heading into winter, normally that end-of-year period of cosy hibernation, which seems to be extended this year thanks to the global pandemic and level 5 restrictions.
For those us who like a little home pampering, where else to do it but the bathroom. Some can be a little chilly, but they need not be. Here are this winter’s top bathroom trends and my tips on how to achieve a little glamour in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team