Interiors: Pattern favours the brave

Fear not: you can go bold and beautiful or subtle and gentle with patterning, as long as you follow a few simple tips

Lily Peterken
14th February, 2021
In this Olive-walled bedroom scheme, Neptune has combined four different patterns – the dividing curtain in Thea Natural, the Eira throw, and the Whytock and Burford rugs

When it comes to interior design, patterns are a divisive topic. For some, it is thrilling to unleash wild patterns on their homes, while for others the very word brings on dread.

Interior design house Neptune has a guide to three styles that combine patterns with plain fabrics and paint colours to help you decorate like a professional.

For those who value a pop of vibrant colour, consider combining neutral patterns with colourful plains.

