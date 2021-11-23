Subscribe Today
Schrems reports DPC to Austrian authorities over Facebook complaint documents

Austrian privacy activist was told the DPC could not provide him with certain documents unless he agreed legally not to disseminate them publicly

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
23rd November, 2021
Max Schrems: the Austrian privacy campaigner said that ‘only if we shut up, the DPC would grant us our legal right to be heard’. Picture: Getty

Max Schrems, the Austrian privacy activist, has stepped up his dispute with the Data Protection Commission (DPC) after it refused to release records of a complaint against Facebook involving his organisation over concerns he might make them public.

Noyb, Schrems’s privacy activist group, has filed a criminal report against the DPC with the Austrian prosecutor over the issue, alleging the DPC would only provide it with the documents if it signed a legal agreement not...

