Subscribe Today
Log In

Culture

Wedding woes: how getting married just got a lot more expensive

With inflation running at new highs and hotels trying to recoup Covid losses, many couples are finding that their big day has some new and unwelcome costs

Catherine Healy
5th March, 2022
Wedding woes: how getting married just got a lot more expensive
Icing on the cake: after waiting out lockdowns for delayed weddings, couples are now facing serious price hikes on their big day. Picture: Getty

The lifting of the cap on wedding numbers in October marked a tentative return to normality for couples planning their big day. Gone are the days of having to slash your guest list, forgo live music and dancing, and rearrange plans for a second, third or even fourth time.

But now there’s a new headache to consider in the form of sharply rising wedding costs. The growth in inflation has created a dilemma for engaged...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Professor Linda Doyle, Trinity College Dublin’s first female provost: ‘Ambition is not always about running the world. It can have a range of flavours. It should be a word that nobody should be afraid to use.’ Picture: Paul Sharp

Women up front: ‘Ambition should be a word that nobody is afraid to use’ - two leading female academics tell their story

Culture Nadine O’Regan
Elena Medel’s debut novel The Wonders is an exploration of cross-generational womanhood. Picture: Laura C. Vela

Book review: Spanish novelist Elena Medel’s The Wonders brings poetry to a cross-generational tale of women’s lives

Culture Andrea Cleary
A boy plays on a swing in front of a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Kathleen MacMahon: The attack on Ukraine shows that time marches on, but human nature doesn’t change

Culture Kathleen MacMahon
The Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon on sale for £649.99 at the Lego Store in London. Hundreds of fans queued around Leicester Square to get their hands on the collectors’ set when it was brought out in 2017. Picture: Shutterstock

All the pieces matter: How Lego is winning adult hearts and minds

Culture Alanna MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1