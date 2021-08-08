Green light for Olympian Egan’s idea to reinvest criminal assets
Crime-hit areas will receive ‘community safety fund’ devised from criminal proceeds, following a proposal by former boxer and current councillor Kenneth Egan
Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, is to provide new funding for crime-hit communities in response to a proposal from a former Olympic boxer.
The plan was inspired by Kenneth Egan, a silver medallist in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, who was frustrated that none of the proceeds of crime seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) were being reinvested in the local areas affected.
McGrath told the Business Post that a new community safety...
