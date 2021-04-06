Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Taoiseach’s office to spend €130,000 hiring firm to improve Covid-19 messaging

Department offers tender for company to streamline government’s coronavirus strategy after months of leaks and contradictory communications

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
6th April, 2021
Taoiseach’s office to spend €130,000 hiring firm to improve Covid-19 messaging
A newly filed tender notice, published by the Department of the Taoiseach, seeks a ‘partner’ to ‘assist in the co-ordination of the government’s response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Taoiseach’s office is seeking to appoint a company to improve the government’s Covid-19 communications strategy at a cost of more than €130,000.

A newly filed tender notice, published by the Department of the Taoiseach, seeks a “partner” to “assist in the co-ordination of the government’s response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic”.

The tender documents state: “As the situation continues to evolve, it is vitally...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dr Mike Ryan of the WHO called for a more equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, with the most vulnerable vaccinated first, regardless of country. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: Those who jump the queue for vaccines are breaking our trust

Coronavirus Elaine Byrne 2 days ago
The government decision to allow fully vaccinated people to share indoor spaces together is the correct decision

Tony O’Brien: Government must stand firm on age-based vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 2 days ago
“We are on the final stage of this terrible journey” was the Taoiseach’s grim summary of the position in a low-key address on Tuesday last

Cathal Mac Coille: Confusion and incoherence must be avoided now more than ever

Coronavirus Cathal Mac Coille 2 days ago
Facts are stubborn things, and the evident success of these counties should be the anchor point for discussions on managing our situation.

Tomás Ryan: A fourth wave of Covid is not inevitable – it’s a choice

Coronavirus Tomás Ryan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1