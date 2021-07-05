Nphet knew about the Delta threat in May, so why were the public blindsided last week?
The country’s leading statistical modeller warned six weeks ago about the dangers of the Delta variant, but his peers failed to act
Exactly six weeks before the July 5 reopening was to happen, Professor Cathal Walsh, a member of Nphet's Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, warned on May 23, that without drastic action, the Delta variant would become dominant in Ireland within six to eight weeks and the reopening would be delayed
Strict travel restrictions such as mandatory hotel quarantine were needed, he warned, to “keep the variant out” until late June....
