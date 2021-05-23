Mandatory quarantine for Britain needed to protect reopening, Nphet adviser says

The new B.1.617.2 variant, more commonly known as the Indian variant, could threaten Ireland’s reopening plans and will require stricter border controls in the short term, a member of Nphet’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG) has said.

Cathal Walsh, who is chair of statistics at University of Limerick and advises Nphet on Covid-19 modelling, said new research on how the variant reduces vaccine efficacy suggests Ireland will need an increased...