Mandatory quarantine for Britain needed to protect reopening, Nphet adviser says
Cathal Walsh of IEMAG calls for quarantine to last into June in order to have more of population covered, as tests reveal first vaccine dose is less effective against new strain
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
The new B.1.617.2 variant, more commonly known as the Indian variant, could threaten Ireland’s reopening plans and will require stricter border controls in the short term, a member of Nphet’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG) has said.
Cathal Walsh, who is chair of statistics at University of Limerick and advises Nphet on Covid-19 modelling, said new research on how the variant reduces vaccine efficacy suggests Ireland will need an increased...
Indian variant strengthens case for cautious approach
There is still much we do not know about the Indian variant of Covid-19. Until more evidence on its transmissibility, virulence and vaccine resistance emerges, caution may be the watchword
Fine Gael MEPs abstain as European Parliament backs vaccine waiver
Nine Irish MEPs voted in favour as the parliament backed waiver, with three Fine Gael members abstaining and one opposing the amendment
Comment: Our urgent choice between living with or without new Covid-19 variants
Mandatory hotel quarantine needs to be extended to all countries with ongoing transmission, which means everywhere for now
Covid-19: ‘Finally, we are really getting there’
Despite ongoing difficulties, more than two million jabs have been administered, and one in seven adults in Ireland are now fully vaccinated. But what does the post-coronavirus future hold?