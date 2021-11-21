Ministers to discuss renewing Covid supports for hospitality sector

Ministers are to discuss the possibility of restoring Covid-19 supports to the hospitality sector at a cabinet sub-committee meeting tomorrow.

Publicans are pushing hard for the forthcoming reductions in the wage subsidy scheme on December 1 to be halted, and for the reintroduction of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) for nightclub workers who have been laid off due to the midnight curfew on the sector.

Restaurant owners have also complained that they are facing a decline...