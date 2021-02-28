Squaredot research finds Irish ICT acquisition is booming

Research by Squaredot, a digital marketing business, has found that acquisitions in the Irish technology sector have been on the rise for the past 18 months.

The agency has found that at least 18 notable acquisitions have occurred in the sector over that period, including Eir’s purchase of Evros in January, and multiple acquisitions by Welltel, Arkphire and Calligo.

“There is a significant shift in the competitive landscape, and the capabilities and product stack of...