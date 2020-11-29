Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Dublin-based start-up is just the ticket for when travel resumes

TripAdmit has built out its end-to-end product and secured investment during the downtime 2020 brought

29th November, 2020
John Maguire, founder of TripAdmit: ‘It was a challenging time, but there were investors out there who could see beyond the pandemic – that gave us the drive and determination to keep going.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

The springtime is usually associated with good weather and holiday hotspots, but this year has been dominated by the impact of the coronavirus. The travel industry was hit by a global quarantine, which halted flights and left thousands of hotel rooms empty.

A Dublin-based start-up that provides a ticketing solution for tour and activity operators to sell online seized the opportunity and built out its full end-to-end product, which was on its roadmap, hired more...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cybersecurity: Not without my data

With ransomware on the rise, preparation is key to your organisation’s survival

Róisín Kiberd | 3 hours ago

PFH awarded €5m government contract

The technology group will provide ICT mobile and desktop devices across departments and deliver cost savings

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago

ServiceNow research finds uncertainty over disruption readiness

Survey finds most employees and execs think IT could adapt to another major event but many do not have integrated systems to manage digital workflows

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago