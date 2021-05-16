Taxpayer to foot €1.2m bill for failed Joe Walsh Tours

The liquidation of Joe Walsh Tours will leave the Irish taxpayer liable for €1.2 million, the Business Post understands.

The company, which ceased trading last month after 60 years in business, owed more than €5 million in refunds to customers who had placed deposits on package holidays.

An insurance bond will cover €2.4 million of this, while the Total Payment Protection (TOPP) scheme in Britain will cover about €1.4 million owed to customers who...