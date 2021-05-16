Taxpayer to foot €1.2m bill for failed Joe Walsh Tours
A percentage of customer refunds for Joe Walsh Tours, which ceased trading last month, and six other agents will be covered by the state
The liquidation of Joe Walsh Tours will leave the Irish taxpayer liable for €1.2 million, the Business Post understands.
The company, which ceased trading last month after 60 years in business, owed more than €5 million in refunds to customers who had placed deposits on package holidays.
An insurance bond will cover €2.4 million of this, while the Total Payment Protection (TOPP) scheme in Britain will cover about €1.4 million owed to customers who...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Davy Stockbrokers ‘likely to’ fetch up to €400m when sold
Final sale price is likely to be heavily caveated and could depend on the firm being given full clearance by the Central Bank over regulatory issues
Desmond loans diamond company another €33m
Mountain Province, the tycoon’s Canadian mining company, is in ‘serious financial difficulty’ due to Covid-19 interruptions
Battle lines drawn over Glanbia cheese plant as legal dispute returns to court
The €150m factory in Belview would be the largest ever foreign direct investment in the Irish dairy sector. But An Taisce, which says it will lead to increased carbon emissions and damage water quality, is trying to stop it
Dublin fintech firm Layer eyeing European and US expansion
Expanding company helps old-school banks revamp their systems to compete with new digital models