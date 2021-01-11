‘Stellantis could have problems because of their CO2 emissions this year’
World’s fourth largest automotive group will be playing catch up with a car market in the process of pivoting towards full electric mobility
It has been over a year since Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot SA (PSA) announced their planned merger. In the interim, the two car manufacturing companies were caught up in a lengthy anti-trust probe by the European Commission, which seemed to be dragging on indefinitely.
Then, in a flurry of activity over the past few weeks, the European Commission cleared the €31 billion merger and shareholders of both companies voted to approve the creation of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Boardroom drama at Mayo distillery as co-founders fall out
Nephin Irish Whiskey’s agm has been postponed as a result of the dispute between Mark Quick and his fellow shareholders Paul and Jude Davis
McEnroy set to buy back stake in Paraguayan bank
The Irish financier sold the $20m stake in Sudameris over the last two years
Stocking up in 2021: the picks to watch this year
From beleaguered Datalex to booming Kerry Group, keep an eye on these companies’ market performances in the coming year
Donegal gold find adds shine to Arkle Resource’s reputation
Find comes weeks after discovery of another promising vein in south-east Mine River project