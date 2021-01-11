‘Stellantis could have problems because of their CO2 emissions this year’

It has been over a year since Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot SA (PSA) announced their planned merger. In the interim, the two car manufacturing companies were caught up in a lengthy anti-trust probe by the European Commission, which seemed to be dragging on indefinitely.

Then, in a flurry of activity over the past few weeks, the European Commission cleared the €31 billion merger and shareholders of both companies voted to approve the creation of the...