Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

‘Stellantis could have problems because of their CO2 emissions this year’

World’s fourth largest automotive group will be playing catch up with a car market in the process of pivoting towards full electric mobility

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
11th January, 2021
‘Stellantis could have problems because of their CO2 emissions this year’
Chrysler could come under pressure in the merger that means 14 of the world’s biggest car brands will now be part of the Stellantis group. Picture: Getty

It has been over a year since Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot SA (PSA) announced their planned merger. In the interim, the two car manufacturing companies were caught up in a lengthy anti-trust probe by the European Commission, which seemed to be dragging on indefinitely.

Then, in a flurry of activity over the past few weeks, the European Commission cleared the €31 billion merger and shareholders of both companies voted to approve the creation of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Davis one of the founding members of Nephin whiskey

Boardroom drama at Mayo distillery as co-founders fall out

Companies Barry J Whyte 2 days ago
Conor McEnroy: sold around $20 million-worth of shares in Sudameris to Dutch development bank FMO

McEnroy set to buy back stake in Paraguayan bank

Companies Barry J Whyte 2 days ago
The Moma titanium mine in Mozambique has been developed by Kenmare Resources and is set to offer substantial returns this year

Stocking up in 2021: the picks to watch this year

Companies Ian Guider 2 days ago
John Teeling, chief executive of Arkle Resources: ‘Gold is very hot at the moment in London’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Donegal gold find adds shine to Arkle Resource’s reputation

Companies Barry J Whyte 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1