Polish start-up raised €12m to bring revenue financing to Ireland
Booste says it can provide early-stage start-ups with revenue-based financing options within 24 hours of application
Booste, the Polish fintech start-up that offers revenue-based financing to e-commerce companies, raised €12 million in Series A funding to facilitate the expansion of its services into Ireland, the Netherlands and the UK.
The Warsaw-based firm, which was launched in January 2021, said it offers revenue-based financing to e-commerce businesses to help them finance growth through digital ads, marketing campaigns and inventory spend.
The Series A funding round was led by DialCom24, a Polish fintech investor,...
