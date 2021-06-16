Polish start-up raised €12m to bring revenue financing to Ireland

Booste, the Polish fintech start-up that offers revenue-based financing to e-commerce companies, raised €12 million in Series A funding to facilitate the expansion of its services into Ireland, the Netherlands and the UK.

The Warsaw-based firm, which was launched in January 2021, said it offers revenue-based financing to e-commerce businesses to help them finance growth through digital ads, marketing campaigns and inventory spend.

The Series A funding round was led by DialCom24, a Polish fintech investor,...