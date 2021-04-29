Kerry Group owes no money to milk suppliers, says chief executive
Edmond Scanlon insists the company has paid the ‘leading milk price on a like-for-like basis’ and ‘no outstanding payments are due’
Edmond Scanlon, the Kerry Group chief executive, has said the company owes no money to its milk suppliers as a dispute over prices continues.
More than 3,000 dairy farmers supply milk to Kerry Group, with many insisting farmers are owed as much as €100 million in outstanding milk price payments under the terms of a supply contract first signed in 2013.
“We have a relationship with our farmer milk suppliers that goes back 50 years. But we’ve...
