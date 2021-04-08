Huckletree lost nearly £3 million in year up to pandemic’s start

Huckletree lost nearly £3 million in the year up to the pandemic starting. The co-working space company, co-founded by Dubliner Andrew Lynch, recorded overall losses at nearly £5 million in the year ending in March 2020. The loss is up from just over £2 million in 2019.

The co-working company, now in its 10th year of business, operates the 30,000 square-foot, 19th century Academy building on Pearse Street, Dublin 2 which it opened for workers in 2017.

Huckletree said the...