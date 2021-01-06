Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Five key takeaways from Glenveagh’s trading update

The company, which develops starter homes and build-to-rent units, saw revenues fall during the pandemic but still has big plans for 2021

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
6th January, 2021
Five key takeaways from Glenveagh’s trading update
Bray in Co Wicklow where Glenveagh exchanged contracts for 71 apartments last month. Photo: Leon Farrell/RollingNews

Glenveagh, the listed homebuilder, has published a trading update for the year to the end of December, ahead of the publication of full-year results in late February.

Here are the five key takeaways from the update.

1. Revenues take a hit

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Tony Smurfit CEO of Smurfit Kappa said the Covid-19 pandemic had shown that much of the company’s international travel between its operations across the world was unnecessary

Smurfit Kappa intends to cut €50m travel bill in half

Companies Ian Guider 3 days ago
Aryzta has been without a full-time chief executive since the sudden departure of Kevin Toland last November

Aryzta gears up to offload its US business

Companies Ian Guider 3 days ago
According to the report, 36 per cent of agms took place behind closed doors with no external shareholders physically present

A third of agms held behind closed doors in 2020 without shareholders present

Companies Ian Guider 3 days ago
Syth expects IAG, the owner of Aer Lingus, to perform in line with the rest of the market in the short term. Picture: Getty

Ryanair tipped to outperform market strongly in 2021

Companies Barry J Whyte 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1