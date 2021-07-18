Enterprise Ireland invests €200,000 in HaloCare

Enterprise Ireland has invested €200,000 in HaloCare, a monitoring system to help elderly people live independently, which founder David Walsh said would help the company break into the US market.

HaloCare was founded last year by Niall Kelly and Walsh, the founders of remote monitoring security firm NetWatch, and Dr Johnny Walker, who set up the remote medical imaging company Global Diagnostics.

The company has raised about €6.2 million since then to develop a suite...