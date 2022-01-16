Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Enterprise Ireland chief: global supply chain backlog ‘to continue for another year’

Leo Clancy also says sustainability has risen high on the agenda of Irish companies in his first year in the role of chief executive

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
16th January, 2022
Enterprise Ireland chief: global supply chain backlog ‘to continue for another year’
Leo Clancy, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland: ‘I think we’ll still be living with long delays in global supply chains for all of 2022’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The unprecedented backlog in global supply chains caused by the Covid-19 pandemic will continue for at least another year, the head of Enterprise Ireland has warned.

Almost all Irish businesses have reported significant increases on the lead times needed to import raw materials, components and other goods over the past two years after Covid-19 played havoc with supply chains.

“There are very few people I speak to that are predicting there will be any easing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Covid-19 pandemic slashed Premier Inn hotels’ revenues to the end of February 2021 from €6.54 million the previous year to €1.72 million

Premier Inn owner files €1.75m loss due to pandemic

Companies Peter O'Dwyer
Gene Murtagh, chief executive, Kingspan: Fidelity Investments and Capital Group now hold 13.04 per cent of the shares in the company, worth more than €2.1 billion at its current market cap of over €17 billion. Picture: Maura Hickey

Investment funds buy €260m worth of Kingspan shares

Companies Barry J Whyte
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Crowdfunding falls under Central Bank rules; H&M to open flagship store in Clerys

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Trident is the holding company of Tifco, which ran the state’s mandatory quarantine system at hotels including the Crowne Plaza, pictured. Picture: Getty

Losses increase at holding firm of Tifco hotel group

Companies Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1