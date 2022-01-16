Enterprise Ireland chief: global supply chain backlog ‘to continue for another year’
Leo Clancy also says sustainability has risen high on the agenda of Irish companies in his first year in the role of chief executive
The unprecedented backlog in global supply chains caused by the Covid-19 pandemic will continue for at least another year, the head of Enterprise Ireland has warned.
Almost all Irish businesses have reported significant increases on the lead times needed to import raw materials, components and other goods over the past two years after Covid-19 played havoc with supply chains.
“There are very few people I speak to that are predicting there will be any easing...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Premier Inn owner files €1.75m loss due to pandemic
Pi Hotels & Restaurants Ireland is positioning itself for a ‘successful recovery’ after Covid-19 cut its revenues by nearly €5 million
Investment funds buy €260m worth of Kingspan shares
Expenditure comes despite slide in the company’s share price due to Covid-19 outbreaks on construction sites and Brexit
Out of Office: Crowdfunding falls under Central Bank rules; H&M to open flagship store in Clerys
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
Losses increase at holding firm of Tifco hotel group
Turnover fell by nearly 60% at Trident, the holding company for hotel group Tifco, as the pandemic slashed sales