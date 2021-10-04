Cadbury’s Irish division pays sweet €100m dividend

The Irish subsidiary of Cadbury chocolate paid a €100 million dividend at the end of last year to its parent company based in Switzerland, newly filed accounts show.

Mondelez Ireland, which distributes and sells confectionery brands such as Cadbury’s, Milka, Toblerone and Oreo, paid a €100 million dividend to Kraft Foods Schweiz Holdings GmbH, a private holding company incorporated in Switzerland.

It’s the first time the business has paid a dividend since 2009,...