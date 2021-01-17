Aryzta needs cash buffer against risky US sell-off, warn brokers
Analysts say Covid-19 could halt the sale of American holdings which are key to the Irish-Swiss food giant’s survival
Aryzta, the Irish-Swiss food company, could require additional capital if the sale of its US business is halted because of Covid-19, analysts have warned.
The company’s food divisions across the Americas are up for sale in an effort to reduce debt, but analysts at Swiss brokers Zürcher Kantonalbank said any delay in offloading the troubled unit would require Aryzta to raise cash.
“In the event of an unexpectedly very long coronavirus...
