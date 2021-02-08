Analysis: Why Michael O’Leary and Ryanair see an opportunity during the Covid-19 crisis

Michael O’Leary spared Boris Johnson little opprobrium when assessing the British Prime Minister’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic last autumn.

"I wouldn't waste my time talking to anyone in the UK government at the moment given their abysmal record at mismanaging Covid,” he said in September.

The brash Ryanair chief executive went on to add that Johnson himself had been “running around shaking hands with everyone” at the beginning of...