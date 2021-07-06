Amazon persistently lobbied for construction exemption during third Covid wave
Records show months of back and forths with government as company attempted to secure an exemption to Covid building restrictions
Amazon repeatedly lobbied the government for an exemption to construction restrictions in a bid to continue work on its Dublin fulfilment centre during the height of the third wave of Covid-19 cases, the Business Post has learned.
Documents released under the Freedom of Information Act show months of discussions between Amazon and the state over its construction plans in Ireland, as well as its wish to “allay public health concerns” over the implications...
