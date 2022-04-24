Subscribe Today
Urban HQ plans £7m green flexi-work space in the heart of Belfast

The new building on Queen Street will be the only purpose-built, Grade A flexible workspace in Belfast and will incorporate sustainable design features and materials

no byline
24th April, 2022
Ryan Walker, owner, and Jamie McCoubrey, managing director, Urban HQ: the flexible workspace provider is expanding in Belfast with a second office planned for opposite its existing building

Belfast-based flexible workspace provider Urban HQ has unveiled plans for a £7 million (about €8.37 million) expansion that will see the business open a second location in Belfast directly opposite its existing office building Eagle Star House.

Urban HQ has acquired a site at 46-52 Upper Queen Street and plans to redevelop the location to create a bespoke nine-storey Grade A office building offering private office suites, meeting rooms, a wellness studio, members’ lounge and...

