Strong interest expected in Kilcock green site opportunity for €2.7m

Investors and developers in the east of the country pay heed. Coonan Property in Co Kildare is handling the private treaty sale of a 2.3-acre site in the middle of the thriving town of Kilcock with planning permission for 67, mostly residential, units.

The agent is guiding €2.7 million for the site.

The lot rests on Church Street and was the home of the former Corscadden’s Hotel. There is planning permission for 67 units, of which...