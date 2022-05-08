Strong interest expected in Kilcock green site opportunity for €2.7m
Land parcel of 2.37 acres in Co Kildare town has planning permission for 64 homes and three commercial units
Investors and developers in the east of the country pay heed. Coonan Property in Co Kildare is handling the private treaty sale of a 2.3-acre site in the middle of the thriving town of Kilcock with planning permission for 67, mostly residential, units.
The agent is guiding €2.7 million for the site.
The lot rests on Church Street and was the home of the former Corscadden’s Hotel. There is planning permission for 67 units, of which...
