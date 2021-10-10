Skerries site includes planning for creche and surgery

Barnageeragh Cove in Skerries could be set to get a creche and a doctor’s surgery after a site with full planning permission for both went on the market.

The 0.42-acre (0.17-hectare) site is located in the Barnageeragh Cove development of new homes on the outskirts of the town in north Co Dublin, and is being brought to market by REA Grimes with an asking price of €250,000 plus Vat.

Barnageeragh Cove is a...