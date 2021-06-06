Offices available for sublet in Georges Quay Plaza

Cushman & Wakefield has launched part of the sixth floor of Block A at George’s Quay Plaza to the market to let by way of flexible sub-letting for a term of about 5.66 years.

Georges Quay Plaza is owned by Henderson Park Capital Partners and extends to some 14,030 square metres.

The part sixth floor, which is marked in red in the adjoining image, is a third generation office and is available to sublet immediately....