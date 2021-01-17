Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Mega deals and local investment keep commercial sector on the road

Despite a tough trading environment for Irish commercial property last year, key parts of the sector showed resilience and are poised for a quick recovery

Kenneth Rouse
17th January, 2021
Mega deals and local investment keep commercial sector on the road
In one of last year‘s office mega deals, French investor and asset manager Amundi Real Estate acquired the Fitzwilliam 28 office scheme being developed in Dublin city centre for a reported €180 million

More than €1.2 billion was invested in Irish commercial property during the final three months of last year, bringing total turnover for 2020 to €3.05 billion.

While this is some way off the record €7.4 billion transacted in 2019, it is a solid year in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and is above the ten-year average.

Core office and private rental sector (PRS) assets have been most sought after, highlighting confidence in the long-term prospects...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

John Ring, the new director of research at Savills Ireland: ‘The demand for research has really come to the fore during the pandemic\&#039;

Savills Ireland names new director of research

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 hours ago
The Dublin office sector faces many questions, the most pressing being the long-term implications of working from home – the impact has yet to be determined and it is too soon for a quick answer

Despite challenges, investment market shows great resilience

Commercial Aoife Murray 3 hours ago
Domestic demand is likely to fully book out the Irish resort market this summer. Photo: Getty

The year of the ‘vaxcation’ is finally upon us

Commercial Daniel O'Connor 3 hours ago
Nos 2 and 3 Harrington Street in Dublin 8, a pre-63 investment incorporating 26 units, was sold by Colliers for €2.927 million

Harrington Street properties sell for over €2.9m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1