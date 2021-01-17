Mega deals and local investment keep commercial sector on the road

More than €1.2 billion was invested in Irish commercial property during the final three months of last year, bringing total turnover for 2020 to €3.05 billion.

While this is some way off the record €7.4 billion transacted in 2019, it is a solid year in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and is above the ten-year average.

Core office and private rental sector (PRS) assets have been most sought after, highlighting confidence in the long-term prospects...