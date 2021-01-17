Mega deals and local investment keep commercial sector on the road
Despite a tough trading environment for Irish commercial property last year, key parts of the sector showed resilience and are poised for a quick recovery
More than €1.2 billion was invested in Irish commercial property during the final three months of last year, bringing total turnover for 2020 to €3.05 billion.
While this is some way off the record €7.4 billion transacted in 2019, it is a solid year in the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and is above the ten-year average.
Core office and private rental sector (PRS) assets have been most sought after, highlighting confidence in the long-term prospects...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Savills Ireland names new director of research
John Ring joins the firm from Knight Frank, where he worked for seven years
Despite challenges, investment market shows great resilience
With more than €3 billion in transactions during 2020, PRS and offices were again the most active sectors – but retail remains in flux
The year of the ‘vaxcation’ is finally upon us
Recovery is coming for hotel sector, but the Covid jab may arrive to late for many within the embattled industry
Harrington Street properties sell for over €2.9m
The adjoining houses in Dublin 8, which come with 26 rental units, exceeded the guide price of €2.7 million