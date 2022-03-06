Logistics operators squeezed out of previous stamping ground in south-west Dublin
Supply is still far short of demand in the sector, a situation compounded by local authorities prioritising data centres and residential development
At a time when demand for logistics space is pushing rent and yields to record levels, two Dublin local authorities may be about to push logistics occupiers and developers away from their areas.
The strength of demand is reflected in the shortage of warehousing and the drop in industrial and logistics vacancy levels to only 1.2 per cent. It is also reflected in strong growth in rents and capital values.
According to the Commercial Property Review...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Blessington shopping centre units for €145,000
The first-floor properties could be used for as retail or office space in a growing town between Dublin and Wicklow Mountains
No lack of interest from long-income funds despite fewer investment opportunities
Ireland continues to attract non-domestic institutional funds, which are still finding value in the hotel and residential sectors
New Ross greenfield sites zoned for industrial use
Three separate lots are for sale by tender in strategic location close to town centre and N25 bypass
North Docklands office block offers 7,000 sq m of rental space
Modern spec facility at Two Gateway would be suitable as a HQ but also works well in a multi-tenanted scenario