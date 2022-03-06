Subscribe Today
Logistics operators squeezed out of previous stamping ground in south-west Dublin

Supply is still far short of demand in the sector, a situation compounded by local authorities prioritising data centres and residential development

Donal Buckley
6th March, 2022
Logistics operators squeezed out of previous stamping ground in south-west Dublin
Liffey Business Campus in Leixlip, Co Kildare. Many logistics operators are being pushed further from the city by lack of available zoned space

At a time when demand for logistics space is pushing rent and yields to record levels, two Dublin local authorities may be about to push logistics occupiers and developers away from their areas.

The strength of demand is reflected in the shortage of warehousing and the drop in industrial and logistics vacancy levels to only 1.2 per cent. It is also reflected in strong growth in rents and capital values.

According to the Commercial Property Review...

