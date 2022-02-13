Kilkenny site with planning permission for 43 homes comes to market

An ideally located, ready-to-go site is coming to the market at Sion Road in Kilkenny city with full planning permission for 43 new homes, for which selling agent Hooke & MacDonald is guiding €4.1 million.

The prime property is situated in a highly sought-after location on the southern side of Sion Road along the banks of the river Nore. The city is one of Ireland’s most vibrant and historic. It is popular as both a place...