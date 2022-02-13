Kilkenny site with planning permission for 43 homes comes to market
The ideally located site at Sion Road has a guide price of €4.1 million
An ideally located, ready-to-go site is coming to the market at Sion Road in Kilkenny city with full planning permission for 43 new homes, for which selling agent Hooke & MacDonald is guiding €4.1 million.
The prime property is situated in a highly sought-after location on the southern side of Sion Road along the banks of the river Nore. The city is one of Ireland’s most vibrant and historic. It is popular as both a place...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Peter Garrigan: Development land needs development solutions
Recent changes to national demographics mean we need to promote sustainable development and encourage more land to be brought to the market for sale
Dublin city centre offices up for grabs at €2.75m
A price drop has made Suites 501-506 of the Capel Building, let on a ten-year lease, a tempting prospect
Rathcoole logistics facility offers size and sustainability
Building Two at the Greenogue Logistics Park is Ireland’s largest speculatively developed logistics facility and boasts Leed Silver green building accreditation
Home Store + More expands Irish footprint with Frascati store
The homeware retailer is to open a huge outlet on the ground floor of the Blackrock shopping centre