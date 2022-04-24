Industrial unit in Maynooth comes to market for €815k

Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed as the sole selling agent of Unit H3 at Maynooth Business Campus in Co Kildare.

Located in the one of the premier business developments in the Greater Dublin area, the mid terrace, light industrial and office unit extends to 455 square metres.

The building is let to multinational company Kokusai Semiconductor Europe GMBH (formerly Hitachi), whose accounts for 2020 show a pre-tax profit of €2 million.