Industrial unit in Maynooth comes to market for €815k
Unit H3 at Maynooth Business Campus extends to 455 square metres, and its current tenant is multinational Kokusai Semiconductor Europe GMBH
Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed as the sole selling agent of Unit H3 at Maynooth Business Campus in Co Kildare.
Located in the one of the premier business developments in the Greater Dublin area, the mid terrace, light industrial and office unit extends to 455 square metres.
The building is let to multinational company Kokusai Semiconductor Europe GMBH (formerly Hitachi), whose accounts for 2020 show a pre-tax profit of €2 million.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Venerable Galway food emporium comes to market
Enquiries are being sought to buy Mortons of Galway, whose owner is retiring after many successful years
Co Meath stud on 36 acres goes under hammer for €600k
The Kilcock property is located in rich farming country with stables and an arena, and is close to several high-profile racetracks
Urban HQ plans £7m green flexi-work space in the heart of Belfast
The new building on Queen Street will be the only purpose-built, Grade A flexible workspace in Belfast and will incorporate sustainable design features and materials
CIS round-up: what’s going up, when and where around the country
The Construction Information Service offers the latest on building schemes across Ireland