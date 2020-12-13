Subscribe Today
In Dublin 8, where there’s a Wills, there’s a way

A long-awaited new development at the former Player Wills cigarette factory on Dublin’s South Circular Road is being fast-tracked to An Bord Pleanála

Donal Buckley
13th December, 2020
6
Plans for the redevelopment of the Player Wills factory as a mixed-use space

International investment firms Hines and APG have submitted a fast-track planning application to An Bord Pleanála for Phase 2 of their Player Wills development on South Circular Road, Dublin 8. The development will include 732 new residential units, two new parks and an artistic centre which will be about the size of the Project Arts Centre.

A key aspect of phase two will be the retention and transformation of the iconic former Player Wills factory as...

