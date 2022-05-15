Delgany office space comes to the market for €395,000
The facility in the Co Wicklow village offers access to Dublin city and to amenities in well-heeled locality
Investors seeking an asset in the lush environs of Delgany in Co Wicklow may be swayed by Delgany Hall, a 204 square metre commercial/office investment on the books of DNG’s commercial division guiding €395,000.
The centre on Church Road is a new, purpose-built, split level three-storey space, centrally located in Delgany village.
The modern building offers a traditional exterior with a high-spec interior and is fully finished with a mix of tile, timber...
