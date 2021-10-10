Big Tree Dorset Street Hotel sold for undisclosed sum
Built by the Dublin Loft Company, the 163-bed hotel includes a large ground floor restaurant and bar, the traditional Big Tree Irish pub and a rear terrace
JLL last week advised it had completed the sale of the newly built, 163-guest room Big Tree Dorset Street Hotel in Dublin city centre on behalf of Dublin Loft Company for an undisclosed sum.
The Dublin Loft Company is headed by siblings Mark, Andrew and Kelly Cosgrave, sons of the late, well-established developer Peter Cosgrave.
Located close to Croke Park Stadium, the full-service, lifestyle hotel is contained within a 0.45-acre site and includes a large...
