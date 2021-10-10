Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Big Tree Dorset Street Hotel sold for undisclosed sum

Built by the Dublin Loft Company, the 163-bed hotel includes a large ground floor restaurant and bar, the traditional Big Tree Irish pub and a rear terrace

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
10th October, 2021
Big Tree Dorset Street Hotel sold for undisclosed sum
Big Tree Dorset Street Hotel in Dublin 1: sold to a joint venture of Mm Capital and RoundShield

JLL last week advised it had completed the sale of the newly built, 163-guest room Big Tree Dorset Street Hotel in Dublin city centre on behalf of Dublin Loft Company for an undisclosed sum.

The Dublin Loft Company is headed by siblings Mark, Andrew and Kelly Cosgrave, sons of the late, well-established developer Peter Cosgrave.

Located close to Croke Park Stadium, the full-service, lifestyle hotel is contained within a 0.45-acre site and includes a large...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Joe McGinley: Chief executive and founder of Iconic Offices. Picture: Eoin Comisky

Iconic Offices comes through Covid endurance test

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
At present there is over €3 billion worth of stock either available or about to come to market, and that excludes most PRS assets.

Domestic and overseas demand could push end-of-year trades to €5 billion

Commercial Max Reilly 2 hours ago
The multinational sector, largely unaffected by Covid-19, is experiencing a stronger than expected increase in overall demand and export demand in particular. Picture: Michael Pieniazek/Getty

Joan Henry: Why Dublin 2 leads capital’s office market rebound

Commercial Joan Henry 2 hours ago
Boyne Tower in Drogheda: fitted out to a high standard

Drogheda office block overlooking Boyne on market for €1.35m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1