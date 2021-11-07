35DP office space hopes to give Belfast new lease of life

Bywater Properties and its joint venture partner Ashmour recently opened their Grade A office space 35DP at Donegall Place in the heart of Belfast, with a breakfast launch event which explored the opportunities that exist to help the city centre thrive in future.

35DP, which encompasses just over 2,670 square metres of space across four floors, sits on Donegall Place above Boots Chemists. The former bank building has been completely repositioned and refurbished by Graham...