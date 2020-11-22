How to fund your firm’s next deal in context of Covid

Private equity can help businesses reverse the economic damage of Covid-19, according to Katharine Byrne, Partner Corporate Finance, BDO.

After several months of the world battling the pandemic it was unsurprising to see the level of M&A activity this quarter was at its lowest point since the recession in 2009.

“Companies were focussed on preserving cash and protecting their business as the corporate world scrambled to adapt to the crisis and build resilience within...