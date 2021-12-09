Susan O’Keeffe: Achieving ‘continuity’ a daunting challenge for Scholz as he follows Merkel
The new German chancellor faces an array of tough tests early in his tenure
The state of current chaos in the world is much greater than we might realise. What other explanation can there be for the final, quiet slipping away into the shadows of “Mutti Merkel”, German’s chancellor, Angela Merkel, a rare political leader who managed to stay in power without exploding, being disgraced or shuttled off in a black limo into the darkening shadows.
Merkel endured and enjoyed power at the helm of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Susan O’Keeffe: IFAC’s analysis deserve to be discussed by civil servants and advisors in a public way
Any rejection of the Council’s advice must be grounded in solid argument
Susan O’Keeffe: ‘Living with Covid’ strategy emerges as the only realistic option
Our health service is where the greatest shift needs to occur for this new adjustment to succeed
Nadine O’Regan: ’Tis the season to live in the present
It’s that time of year again when you can indulge in that familiar panic over finding gifts for people who are ‘hard to buy for’, being upstaged in an exchange of presents and scrambling for something to wrap in an ‘emergency’
Kathleen MacMahon: The tools of one’s trade are precious things indeed
In an age where most of us have desk jobs, it’s important to remain in touch with the smells and sounds that spark a passion for what you do