Off Message: Flighty influencers have gone too far this time

Celebrities heading to far-flung sunny destinations while the rest of us are restricted to 5km is not a good look. So why do they do it?

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
17th January, 2021
Off Message: Flighty influencers have gone too far this time
Maura Higgins, the Irish influencer, posted this picture from the United Arab Emirates on her Instagram in December: she, like many influencers, seems to be having a very different pandemic to the rest of us

The other day, I thought I might pop into the office to collect my Christmas post. Is that an essential activity? I figured it probably didn’t quite hold true to the spirit of what the Taoiseach meant when he said, “If you can, stay at home”. So I stayed at home, even though the office is only a few miles down the road, and I have it on strong authority that someone had sent me...

