Holly Shortall: We have not yet won the fight against HIV

I moved from Dublin to Manchester in January 2020, just before Covid-19 hit. From the VE Day shenanigans to Dominic Cummings’ Barnard Castle “eye tests” and clapping for (as opposed to properly paying) NHS staff, it’s been quite the experience so far.

Earlier this month, a much-anticipated Princess Diana statue was unveiled at Kensington Palace in London to mark what would have been her 60th birthday. Lots of people on social...