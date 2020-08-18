Comment: South Korea is world leader in crisis management

Last week the OECD signalled that it would be revising its 2020 real (inflation-adjusted) GDP forecast for South Korea from -1.2 per cent to -0.8 per cent, adding to the confidence that the country is faring better economically than any other OECD member.

On average, the group’s 37 member states are projected to experience a real GDP contraction of 7.6 per cent. Worse, this news came just a day before the British government reported a record-breaking...