Aidan Regan: Citizens and governments are the biggest losers in tax free-for-all

The Tax Justice Network has published its first annual report on the state of tax justice for 2020. That might not sound impressive, but it is in fact the first systematic attempt to use new OECD data on country-by-country reporting from multinational enterprises to estimate how much governments lose from tax avoidance.
Readers will hardly be surprised to learn that the practice is endemic, and that the richest companies and individuals of the world aggressively use...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team