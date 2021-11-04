Susan O’Keeffe: We have 11 years to save the planet from catastrophe

COP26 should best be likened to a lengthy and large extended family dinner party. Invitations are sent out. Most people turn up, with some predictable, if disappointing refusals. Groups form in the kitchen and the garden to bitch about the host and their close circle, while the sunny smiles of the first few hours rapidly give way to normal grumpy disagreement.

The neighbours look on, observing and retelling every little nuance; someone falling asleep, arriving...