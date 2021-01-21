Subscribe Today
SSE partners with ePower to install home car chargers around the country

The partnership will ‘help eliminate barriers’ to home charging for electric vehicle owners

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
21st January, 2021
There are more than 17,000 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids on Irish roads, and the government has set a target of one million EVs on the road by 2030. Picture: Getty

SSE Airtricity has partnered with ePower, an electric vehicle (EV) charger provider, to install home chargers across the country.

The partnership will “help eliminate barriers” to home charging for EV owners by providing customers with a choice of chargers supplied and fitted by ePower, according to SSE Airtricity, the renewable energy provider.

There are more than 17,000 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids on Irish roads, and the government has set a target of...

