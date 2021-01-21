SSE partners with ePower to install home car chargers around the country
The partnership will ‘help eliminate barriers’ to home charging for electric vehicle owners
SSE Airtricity has partnered with ePower, an electric vehicle (EV) charger provider, to install home chargers across the country.
The partnership will “help eliminate barriers” to home charging for EV owners by providing customers with a choice of chargers supplied and fitted by ePower, according to SSE Airtricity, the renewable energy provider.
There are more than 17,000 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids on Irish roads, and the government has set a target of...
