Lack of carbon tax in agriculture is a ‘problem’

Leading agricultural economist says it is a ‘market failure’ that dairy expansion is incentivised

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
23rd November, 2021
Lack of carbon tax in agriculture is a 'problem'
Methane generated in Ireland comes almost exclusively from cattle, while nitrous oxide emissions come from nitrogen fertiliser. Picture: Getty

The lack of a carbon tax in agriculture is a “problem” as the environmental costs of producing certain foods are not being priced into production, a leading agricultural economist has said.

It comes as the Business Post understands a forthcoming framework on carbon farming will not only examine how to pay farmers for storing carbon on their land, but will also look at the possible pricing of methane and nitrous oxide emissions on...

